New coronavirus strain B.1.640.2 not found in Russia - sanitary watchdog

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.640.2, discovered in southern France, has not been registered in Russia, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In Russia, no cases of infection with the B.1.640.2 variant have been detected. The situation is under control of Rospotrebnadzor [sanitary watchdog]," the press service said.