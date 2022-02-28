FIFA, UEFA suspend Russian national teams and clubs from participation in any competitions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
FIFA, UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participation in any competitions, Trend reports citing media.
Wll be updated
