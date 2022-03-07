Fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine to be held on territory of Belarus

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

The fourth round of Russian-Ukrainian talks will be held on the territory of Belarus in the near future, a member of the Russian delegation, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky stated to journalists after the end of the third round of negotiations, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It would be naive to assume that anything will be signed today, these are voluminous materials. Undoubtedly, work on these documents will be continued in the near future. So, the next, fourth, round will be held on the territory of Belarus in the very near future," Slutsky said.

He added that he could not give an exact date, but "it will be determined in the near future."