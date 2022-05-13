Russia records 4,896 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,896 over the past day to 18,250,290, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,506 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 25.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 58 regions, while in 20 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 3,353 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 474 over the past day versus 294 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,765,211, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 337 over the past day versus 321 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,862.