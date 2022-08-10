Russia’s annual inflation down to 15.01% — Economy Ministry

Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 15.01% from August 2 to 8, compared to 15.3% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Deflation continued in August. Prices dropped by 0.08 over the week from August 2, to 8, 2022. In annual terms, price growth rates continued decelerating and amounted to 15.01% as of August 8," the Ministry says.

"The price drop for foods (down 1.53% month-on-month) made the major contribution to deflation in July, just as in June. Fruits and vegetables prices declined significantly, with the concurrent price decrease for foods except fruits and vegetables," the Ministry informs.