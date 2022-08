Russia remains the top oil exporter to China for the third month in a row, Trend reports citing Reuters.

China received about 1.68 mln barrels of Russian oil per day, according to customs data.

Saudi Arabia is second with exports to China standing at 1.54 mln barrels of oil a day.

According to Reuters, Russia exported about 48.4 mln tonnes of oil to China year-to-date in total.