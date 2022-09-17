Russia included in ICAO’s latest list of states with flight safety problems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN's specialized agency, has red-flagged Russia over flight safety problems, Trend reports citing ICAO.

Along with Russia, ICAO’s latest audited list of states include Bhutan and Eritrea.

Last summer, the ICAO pointed out Russia's aviation safety problems due to the dual registration of aircraft in Russian and Bermuda. At that time, the organization demanded Russia solve the issue until September 14 or face being declared a country with significant flight safety problems.