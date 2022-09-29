Russia-US relations living through unprecedented crisis – Russian ambassador

Relations between Moscow and Washington are living through an unprecedented crisis, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an article published on the website of the US’ National Interest magazine, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The statements by certain politicians and the media that U.S.- Russian relations are living through an unprecedented crisis may well be accepted. Let me remind you that just a couple of years ago we talked about a difficult stage in the bilateral dialogue. However, no one could have even imagined that it would come to such a perilous point," he noted.

"Everything created over many years of hard work, including political, economic, cultural, scientific, and educational ties, has been written off to the dustbin of history," he stressed, adding that the situation in the sphere of arms control is "deplorable and deserted.".