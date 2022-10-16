Gas price cap may lead to suspension of Gazprom’s supplies, CEO says

A move to introduce a gas price cap will entail the suspension of Gazprom’s supplies, the Russian gas giant’s CEO Alexey Miller pointed out, Trend reports citing TASS.

"You know, we are actually guided by the contracts that were signed. Such a unilateral decision is definitely a violation of the essential contract terms, which will entail the suspension of supplies," Miller said in an interview with host of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program Pavel Zarubin, part of which was posted on the journalist’s Telegram channel on Sunday.

On September 25, a group of 15 countries called on the European Commission to introduce a price cap for all gas imports. However, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands opposed the initiative, saying that it would harm efforts to contain Europe’s energy crisis. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for a price cap only for Russian gas.