UN promises lifting restrictions on Russian food export shortly

The UN promised Russia that it would be able to lift restrictions on Russian food export in accordance with the grain deal, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The UN promises us the result will be very soon," the diplomat noted. "We will assess the efficiency of performing the Russian portion of the deal and results of relevant UN efforts when making the decision [on extension of the grain deal - TASS]," Polyansky said.

"The UN has time to honor assumed obligations until November 18 - this date is set as ‘the logical deadline’ of the current deal," the diplomat said, cited by the newspaper.