Russian President has telephone conversation with Armenian PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan preparations for the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which will be held in Yerevan on November 23. The press service of the Kremlin announced this on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Issues of preparation for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which will be held under the chairmanship of the Armenian side in Yerevan on November 23, were discussed," the report says.