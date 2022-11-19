At least one killed in Sakhalin gas blast — governor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

At least one dead body was found under the rubble of a residential building in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin Island, where household gas exploded in the early hours of Saturday, the region’s governor said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"For the time being, one person is listed as dead and one as injured. The survivor was pulled from the rubble and taken to the operating table. The effort to clear the rubble continues," he wrote.

"At present, several operating rooms have been prepared in Tymovskoye, additional teams of surgeons are on shift," he added.

Earlier, the governor said that household blast had exploded in a five-storey residential building in the settlement of Tymovskoye, causing all the five floors to collapse.

"Casualties have been reported, and the injured will receive all the required medical assistance. All emergency services, including doctors, are working at the scene," Limarenko wrote on his Telegram channel earlier in the day.

"The house was not connected to centralized gas supply infrastructure. The causes of the explosion are now being established. 10 emergency vehicles and 30 rescuers are working at the scene," he wrote, adding that a medical plane and a rescue helicopter are about to depart from the region’s administrative center of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

A temporary shelter with beds and hot meals for the affected residents has been prepared, the governor added.