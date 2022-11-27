Russian Football Union looking at transferring to Asian Football Confederation

Russia’s Football Union (RFU) will look at possible transfer to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the next meeting of its executive board, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We will consider this matter at an executive board meeting. I am not sure any decision will be passed but the situation requires discussion. UEFA considers us a member of the European family. We are implementing all the programs, they are participating in project financing. It would be unsavory of us to plunge into talks over their head. I said it is important for us to hold official matches. We had two years of coronavirus, and now we are suspended," he said,

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Both FIFA and UEFA attributed their verdicts to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the ban, Russia’s national team has had three friendlies, with Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), and Uzbekistan (0-0). The games were counted in FIFA rating.