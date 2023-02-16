KIA to recall 5,455 cars in Russia

KIA Russia and CIS, the official representative of KIA in Russia, will recall 5,455 Sorento model cars, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The recall will cover automobiles sold in 2021-2022. The reason to recall motor vehicles is periodical joggles when shifting to an upper gear and vibrations during the breakaway and when accelerating. The software of the transmission control module will be updated in vehicles covered by the recall program.

Repair activities will be free of charge.