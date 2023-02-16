Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
KIA to recall 5,455 cars in Russia

Russia Materials 16 February 2023 23:16 (UTC +04:00)
KIA Russia and CIS, the official representative of KIA in Russia, will recall 5,455 Sorento model cars, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The recall will cover automobiles sold in 2021-2022. The reason to recall motor vehicles is periodical joggles when shifting to an upper gear and vibrations during the breakaway and when accelerating. The software of the transmission control module will be updated in vehicles covered by the recall program.

Repair activities will be free of charge.

