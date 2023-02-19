Gazprom eyes new markets, plans to launch new projects

Gazprom is currently researching new markets and intends to begin additional gas pipelines projects in the near future, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in an interview, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Diversifying routes is always beneficial because you can't put all of your eggs in one basket. Of course, we're thinking about new markets, we have a lot of resources for many years to come. It is evident that we will begin executing new big projects for the construction of major gas pipelines in the very near future," he said.

According to him, the Asian market is currently the fastest growing in the globe. "Consumption volumes are increasing, and we see very promising prospects for Russian gas in this market," Miller said.

The CEO of Gazprom noted that the company is now the global energy market leader and is one or two generations ahead of its competitors.