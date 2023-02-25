Russia holds grand ceremony to welcome return of Chinese tourists

Russia greeted the first group of Chinese tourists with grand ceremony here, after three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russian performers donning traditional costumes sang songs and danced around the Chinese tourists, who were presented with bread and salt, a sign of a friendly welcome in the Russian tradition.

The Chinese group is made up of 33 tourists and one tour guide. They flew to Moscow from Shenzhen, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, and will have a 9-day tour in the Russian capital city and St. Petersburg.

"It was so joyful to meet up with the Russian people's hospitality," said traveller Qiu, who only gave his family name.

At the airport, a Russian woman held up a banner writing "Welcome Chinese friends to Russia; Friendship between Russia and China lasts forever."

The return of the Chinese tourists has attracted great attention of Russian media and Russian tourism. Executives of Russian tour agencies and representatives from local authorities in charge of tourism also welcome the Chinese tour group at the airport.

"In respect to receive foreign visitors, the Russian tourism is holding great expectation for Chinese tourists," said Alexander Osaulenko, vice president of Russian Tourism Alliance.