BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has effectively ceased to be in effect, and part of the agreements concerning Russia on the grain deal have not been fulfilled, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

The validity of this initiative expires on July 17.

According to Peskov, the part concerning Russia has not been fulfilled. In this regard, its action is terminated.

Peskov noted that Moscow intends to immediately resume the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Grain Initiative on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul for 120 days, and then extended three times. One of the agreements regulates the procedure for the export of grain from the Kyiv-controlled ports.

The other part concerns access to the world markets for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers; its provisions remain unfulfilled to this day.

Russia last announced an extension of the deal for a period of 60 days on May 18 until July 17, warning that this time would be enough for an unambiguous assessment of how its terms are being implemented.