Russia proves itself as effective mediator for South Caucasus - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Russia has been proving itself as an effective mediator for the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Then the West emerged. It began acting against countries in the region out of rage, envy, and fear that peace would be formed here," Zakharova noted.

''Every sovereign state, including Armenia, has its own vision. The only problem is that occasionally, Western meddling shatters the already established harmony in the region,'' she added.

To note, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, USAID chief Samantha Power, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on April 5.

However, as a result of the meeting, it was announced that the EU will put forward Armenia's Sustainability and Growth Plan for 2024–2027, worth 270 million euros.

