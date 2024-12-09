Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Russia

No information on Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts at given moment – ​​Kremlin spokesperson

Russia Materials 9 December 2024 14:59 (UTC +04:00)
No information on Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts at given moment – ​​Kremlin spokesperson
Photo: Dmitriy Peskov/Facebook

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Ahmadov
Ingilab Ahmadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. No information is currently available regarding the location of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Trend reports via the Russian media.

"There is currently nothing to tell about Assad's whereabouts. Of course, such judgments cannot be taken without the head of state himself. It is his decision," Peskov said.

Upon being queried about the potential for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assad, Peskov responded that there are no such meetings on the president's official agenda.

Earlier, Russian TASS news agency, citing a source in the Kremlin, claimed that Assad and his family had landed in Moscow and were granted sanctuary by Russia.

In other news, on November 27, insurgents under the leadership of the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" organization initiated an offensive from the partially controlled Idlib Governorate in northern Syria. Units of the Syrian National Army participated in the assault in conjunction with them.

Within days, the militants captured the entire Idlib Governorate as well as Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

The Syrian army withdrew from Hama city on December 5, and the following day, Syrian Democratic Forces seized the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. By the night of December 8, anti-government forces had entered Damascus, with President Bashar al-Assad fleeing the capital aboard a plane.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more