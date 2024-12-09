No information on Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts at given moment – ​​Kremlin spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. No information is currently available regarding the location of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Trend reports via the Russian media.

"There is currently nothing to tell about Assad's whereabouts. Of course, such judgments cannot be taken without the head of state himself. It is his decision," Peskov said.

Upon being queried about the potential for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assad, Peskov responded that there are no such meetings on the president's official agenda.

Earlier, Russian TASS news agency, citing a source in the Kremlin, claimed that Assad and his family had landed in Moscow and were granted sanctuary by Russia.

In other news, on November 27, insurgents under the leadership of the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" organization initiated an offensive from the partially controlled Idlib Governorate in northern Syria. Units of the Syrian National Army participated in the assault in conjunction with them.

Within days, the militants captured the entire Idlib Governorate as well as Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

The Syrian army withdrew from Hama city on December 5, and the following day, Syrian Democratic Forces seized the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. By the night of December 8, anti-government forces had entered Damascus, with President Bashar al-Assad fleeing the capital aboard a plane.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel