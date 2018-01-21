Turkish jets destroy 45 terror targets in Syria's Afrin

Turkish jets destroyed 45 more targets of PYD/PKK as part of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region on Sunday, Turkish General Staff said in a statement, Anadolu reported.

The statement said destroyed targets included shelters, ammunition depots and weapon emplacements belonging to the terrorist group.

A total of 32 jets which participated in the operation returned to their bases safely, it added.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups from Afrin.

On Saturday, Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes destroyed 108 targets of the terrorist group at seven different areas in Afrin.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the Turkish General Staff has said.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian. The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

