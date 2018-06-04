Erdogan: Only one problem facing Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There is only one problem facing Turkey, and it is related to the threat of terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported June 4.

Erdogan noted that Turkey is actively fighting all terrorist groups that pose a threat to the region.

“The fight against terrorism has always been a priority for Turkey,” Erdogan said. “Time will come and the Turkish Armed Forces will completely eliminate terrorists in northern Iraq.”

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, and this greatly facilitates the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

On January 20, the Turkish armed forces launched the Operation Olive Branch together with the Free Syrian Army in the Syrian region of Afrin.

