Forest fire breaks out in southern Turkey

8 June 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A fire has broken out in a forest in the Hatay Province of Turkey.

Turkish media report currently work is underway to extinguish the fire.

According to the media, helicopters have also been involved in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is not reported.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

In the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan strikes deal with Russia for Mi-35 helicopters
Kazakhstan 29 May 15:05
Pakistan to acquire Turkish military helicopters
Turkey 25 May 16:17
Azerbaijan overhauls Russian-made helicopters for first time
Economy news 23 May 20:48
Turkish firemen still battle wildfire in country
Turkey 7 September 2017 09:58
Turkey again shelled from Syrian territory
World 20 October 2016 16:11
Turkey under rocket fire from Syria
Turkey 13 September 2016 12:41
Russia to open service center for Mi-8/17 helicopters in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10 August 2016 13:19
Forests burning in north of Turkey
Turkey 8 August 2016 10:47
Special security zone created at Turkey’s border with Syria
Turkey 28 July 2016 16:42
2 Syrians killed in Turkey while preparing improvised bomb
Turkey 7 July 2016 12:18
Security forces prevent bomb scare in Turkey south
Turkey 1 March 2015 21:35
Iran starts using armed combat helicopters in military drills
Society 30 December 2014 13:03
Azerbaijan`s State Border Service announces tender for purchase of aviation equipment
Economy news 18 June 2014 10:50
Turkey hit by another earthquake
Other News 9 June 2014 08:54
Iran to test 4-km range missiles on Army helicopters
Iran 11 May 2014 11:33
Georgia to abandon Russian helicopters
Georgia 6 January 2014 12:22
Turkey refuses supplies of Italian military helicopters
Politics 4 November 2013 15:50
Car blown up on Turkish-Syrian border
Other News 17 September 2013 16:45