Forest fire breaks out in southern Turkey

A fire has broken out in a forest in the Hatay Province of Turkey.

Turkish media report currently work is underway to extinguish the fire.

According to the media, helicopters have also been involved in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is not reported.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

In the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.

