Turkey no longer needs state of emergency – deputy PM

Turkey no longer needs the state of emergency, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said, Turkish media reported June 22.

It is expected that the state of emergency will be canceled after the parliamentary and presidential elections to be held June 24 in Turkey, he said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to consider lifting the state of emergency in case of his victory in the upcoming early presidential election.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey after the military coup attempt in 2016. On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

In January 2018, the emergency state in Turkey was extended for the sixth time.

