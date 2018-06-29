Turkey detains ex-MP from opposition party

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Eren Erdem, former MP from the Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has been detained in Turkey, Turkish media reported June 29.

Erdem is accused of rendering financial support to terrorist groups, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and may be imprisoned for 9.5-22 years.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

