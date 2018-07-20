Turkish air force continues military operations in northern Iraq

20 July 2018 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish air force continues military operations in northern Iraq against militants of the PKK terrorist organization, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement July 20.

The operation to eliminate the terrorists was carried out in the regions of Zap, Avasin and Hakurk, the message says.

The number of the killed terrorists has not been reported.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

