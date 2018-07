Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude has occurred in the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi on the coast of the Aegean Sea, Turkish media reported July 26.

The shocks were recorded at 11:17 (GMT +3). The earthquake source was located at a depth of 24.68 km.

No casualties are reported.

