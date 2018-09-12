Turkish intelligence arrests organizer of Reyhanli bombings

12 September 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As a result of a special operation carried out by Turkish intelligence in Syria, the organizer of the 2013 terrorist attacks in Reyhanli, Hatay Province, has been arrested and taken to Turkey, the Turkish media reported Sept. 12.

The Reyhanli bombings took place on May 11, 2013, when two car bombs exploded in the Turkish town of Reyhanli, 5 km from the Syrian border, in Hatay Province of Turkey.

It is reported that the organizer of the terrorist attacks, Turkish citizen Yusuf Nazik, has been captured in the Syrian city of Latakia.

The media reported that Nazik has admitted during the investigation that the attack was organized with the support of the Syrian intelligence.

The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party (DHKP-C), a Marxist terrorist organization operating in Turkey since 1978, bears responsibility for the attacks.

Some members of DHKP-C also took an active part in hostilities in Syria, joining militants of the PYD and YPG terrorist organizations.

