20 PKK terrorists detained in Istanbul

27 November 2018 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the operation conducted against the PKK terrorist organization, 23 PKK members were detained in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Nov. 27.

The operation was carried out in 10 districts of Istanbul, the reports said.

During the search in the detainees' apartments, a large number of firearms and propaganda literature were found and seized, the media reported.

On Nov. 15, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations carried out in Turkey.

The minister also noted that in 2017, the PKK terrorists planned 965 attacks, while this figure dropped to 677 in 2018.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

