Minister: Removal of equipment from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to begin on Dec. 30

3 December 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The process of dismantling and removal of equipment from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to the new airport in Istanbul will begin on December 30, 2018, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan said, Turkish media reported on Dec. 3.

The minister noted that the removal of equipment from Ataturk Airport will end on December 31, 2018.

The minister also noted that the transportation of equipment from Ataturk Airport to Istanbul's new airport will not affect the operation of the new airport.

The Ataturk Airport in Istanbul will end operating flights at 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, the General Directorate of State Airports of Turkey (DHMI) had earlier said in a statement.

Beginning from 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, all passenger and cargo flights will be operated from the third airport of Istanbul, DHMI added.

The third airport was built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul.

The first airport in Turkey was built in 1912 and was used for military purposes.

In 1953, Istanbul airport was opened for international flights for the first time, and in 1985 it was renamed in honor of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

