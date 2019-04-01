Binali Yıldırım declares victory in elections to Istanbul Municipality

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

Binali Yıldırım announced the victory of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the elections to the Istanbul Municipality, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Yıldırım thanked Istanbul people for their trust.

He said that he would do everything to make Istanbul flourish, and its inhabitants "live in peace and prosperity."

Йылдырым поблагодарил стамбульцев за оказанное доверие.

The municipal elections were held in Turkey today.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections. These include the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nominated the candidacy of ex-Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci for the post of the head of the Izmir municipality, as well as the candidacy of Binali Yildirim for the post of the head of the Istanbul municipality.

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news