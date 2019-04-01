Binali Yıldırım declares victory in elections to Istanbul Municipality

1 April 2019 02:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

Binali Yıldırım announced the victory of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the elections to the Istanbul Municipality, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Yıldırım thanked Istanbul people for their trust.

He said that he would do everything to make Istanbul flourish, and its inhabitants "live in peace and prosperity."

Йылдырым поблагодарил стамбульцев за оказанное доверие.

The municipal elections were held in Turkey today.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections. These include the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nominated the candidacy of ex-Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci for the post of the head of the Izmir municipality, as well as the candidacy of Binali Yildirim for the post of the head of the Istanbul municipality.

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan: Turkish people expressed their will
Turkey 00:08
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Politics 31 March 23:50
5.0-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 31 March 16:29
Turkish president votes in municipal elections
Turkey 31 March 15:34
Shooting occurs during elections in Turkey’s Malatya
Turkey 31 March 13:31
Turkey, Venezuela to hold political consultations
Turkey 31 March 12:16
Latest
Algeria's president appoints caretaker government amid turmoil
Arab World 03:47
Two helicopter pilots killed in crash Near Yuma, Arizona - US Marine Corps
US 02:15
Storm kills at least 25, injures 400 others in Nepal
Other News 01:26
Erdogan: Turkish people expressed their will
Turkey 00:08
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Politics 31 March 23:50
Russian S7 airliner co-owner among killed in Germany plane crash
Other News 31 March 23:31
Voting in presidential elections ends in Ukraine
Other News 31 March 22:34
EU issues statement on Vienna meeting of Azerbaijani president and Armenian PM
Politics 31 March 21:37
Trump will learn Iranians never submit to pressure: FM Zarif
Politics 31 March 20:24