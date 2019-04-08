Newly elected head of Turkey’s Ankara municipality takes office

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Newly elected head of the municipality of Turkey’s Ankara city from the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas has taken office, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 8.

The Central Election Commission issued a mandate for Yavas to take office on April 8.

Yavas gained 50.93 percent of the votes in the municipal elections in Ankara.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news