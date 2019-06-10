Turkey condemns incident with country’s football team in Iceland

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Presidential Administration has condemned the incident involving the Turkish national football team players in Iceland, Trend reports June 10.

Commenting on the incident, Fahrettin Altun, head of the public relations department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey, tweeted that this is contrary to diplomatic norms, and is also a gross violation of human rights.

“Turkey demands an explanation from the high-ranking officials on this issue,” Altun said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Turkey sent a note of protest to Iceland.

He said that this is due to the attitude of the staff of Reykjavík Airport to the Turkish national team players who arrived in Iceland for the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

As Cavusoglu noted, the incident at the airport is a gross violation of diplomatic norms, which is a shameful occurrence for Iceland.

The customs officers delayed the passport control procedure at Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik for 2 hours, and then subjected the Turkish football players to a thorough check. Also, the procedure for examining the luggage of players was prolonged.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news