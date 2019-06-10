Turkey condemns incident with country’s football team in Iceland

10 June 2019 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Presidential Administration has condemned the incident involving the Turkish national football team players in Iceland, Trend reports June 10.

Commenting on the incident, Fahrettin Altun, head of the public relations department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey, tweeted that this is contrary to diplomatic norms, and is also a gross violation of human rights.

“Turkey demands an explanation from the high-ranking officials on this issue,” Altun said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Turkey sent a note of protest to Iceland.

He said that this is due to the attitude of the staff of Reykjavík Airport to the Turkish national team players who arrived in Iceland for the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

As Cavusoglu noted, the incident at the airport is a gross violation of diplomatic norms, which is a shameful occurrence for Iceland.

The customs officers delayed the passport control procedure at Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik for 2 hours, and then subjected the Turkish football players to a thorough check. Also, the procedure for examining the luggage of players was prolonged.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey increases
Turkey 12:46
Turkmens lead among Central Asian tourists visiting Turkey
Turkey 12:39
Turkey sends note of protest to Iceland
Turkey 11:54
Shipwreck in Turkey leaves two dead
Turkey 10:57
Political situation in Turkey – Achilles’ heel in Ankara-Moscow relations
Turkey 09:10
Uzbekistan, Turkey to launch joint cluster for production of shoes, leather
Economy 9 June 09:12
Latest
Turkmenistan, S. Korea make amendments to convention on avoidance of double taxation
Turkmenistan 14:35
Turkmen state concern extends tender for equipment repair
Tenders 14:29
Uzbekistan, Asian Development Bank to expand cooperation
Economy 14:29
Iran may transfer domestic flights to IKIA
Business 14:29
Turkmenistan ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 14:26
Russian Ambassador: Russia supports continuation of Karabakh talks
Politics 14:23
Next meeting of working group on Russia-Azerbaijan border demarcation to be held next week
Politics 14:13
Iran looks to have more control over its foreign exchange market
Business 14:12
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Finance 14:06