Turkish president transfers authority to VP

14 June 2019 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transferred the authority to Vice-President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports referring to "Resmi Gazete" (Official Newspaper).

President Erdogan transferred the authority in connection with a trip to Tajikistan to attend a meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia is being held on June 14-15 in Dushanbe.

Erdogan has recently transferred the authority on April 8, 2019 during his visit to Moscow.

