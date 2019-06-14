Turkish FM: NATO not able to defend Turkey

14 June 2019 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

NATO is not able to defend Turkey, and therefore Ankara buys Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The foreign minister noted that the Russian S-400 air defense systems that Turkey has acquired, do not pose a threat to NATO.

He said that Turkey has repeatedly declared this to the allies in the NATO.

The minister also noted that Turkey is in dire need of protecting its airspace, and for this, the country buys the Russian S-400, since the US refused to sell US air defense systems to the Turkish army.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems in July 2019, which is earlier than scheduled. He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish Defense Ministry reveals number of eliminated terrorists in Iraq's north
Turkey 11:36
Turkish president transfers authority to VP
Turkey 10:48
Thick fog paralyzes traffic in Istanbul
Turkey 10:00
Turkey, US dicsuss issue of purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
Turkey 13 June 17:01
FM: Turkey decides to buy S-400 anti-aircraft missile system
Turkey 13 June 15:01
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13 June 13:57
Latest
Venture of Uzbekistan Airways to purchase chargers via tender
Tenders 13:04
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. actions threaten Middle East stability
Other News 13:03
North-South Transport Corridor to become viable with obvious benefits of regional co-op
Economy 12:43
Trump says Canada, Mexico behind trade deal, up to U.S. to get it passed
Other News 12:31
Volume of incoming tourists to Kazakhstan growing
Tourism 12:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 100M manats
Finance 12:19
Baku hosts conference on role of women of Turkic world in achieving SDGs
Politics 12:11
TurkPA: Azerbaijani First VP at forefront of gender equality movement in world
Politics 12:10
Airbus signs amended A400M deal with buyer countries
Other News 12:09