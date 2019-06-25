Turkey isn’t obliged to discuss its security with US - Erdogan

25 June 2019 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey isn’t obliged to discuss its security issues with the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while commenting on the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that the purchase of S-400 complexes is related to the security issue of Turkey.

He also noted that the Russian S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey early next month.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

