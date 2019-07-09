Creating new political party in Turkey becoming topical issue - media

9 July 2019 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The creation of a new political party headed by former minister for economic affairs and former foreign minister of Turkey Ali Babacan is becoming increasingly important, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

In case of creation of a new party policy, about forty MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will join the new party and leave the AKP, according to the report.

Among political figures, who are ready to join the new political party, are former Minister of Justice Sadullah Ergun and former Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek.

Ali Babacan, former minister for economic affairs and former foreign minister of Turkey, left the AKP on July 8.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by the former minister of economic affairs is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

The last time a new party was created in Turkey in November 2018. It was founded by Fatih Erbakan, the son of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan. At that time, the number of political parties in Turkey reached 83.

---

