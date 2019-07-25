Belarus diplomat shot by neighbour in Ankara over personal row - governor

25 July 2019 08:52 (UTC+04:00)

A Belarusian diplomat was shot and wounded by his neighbour in the Turkish capital Ankara late on Wednesday, Ankara’s governor said, adding that the shooter had later committed suicide, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Alexander Poganshev was attacked by his neighbour, a retired soldier, while taking a walk with his son, governor Vasip Sahin said. He added that the diplomat was taken to a hospital in Ankara and was receiving treatment.

Anatoly Glaz, the spokesman for the Belarusian foreign ministry, said the shooter was mentally unstable.

“An advisor to the Belarus embassy was attacked on his way back home with his child. He was fired at several times,” the spokesman said, adding the diplomat was in a critical condition.

Sahin said the incident was due to a personal dispute, but said there were no further details available at the moment. He said prosecutors would investigate the incident.

