Constitutional Court of Turkey decides on rules for presidential palace construction

25 July 2019 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Constitutional Court of Turkey has made a decision prohibiting the construction of residences on the coast of lakes and seas, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

This decision will also affect the construction of the presidential palace on the coast of Lake Van in the south-east of Turkey.

Earlier, the construction of residences on the coast of lakes and seas was permitted in Turkey. At the beginning of the year, the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) appealed to the Constitutional Court of the country to revoke such permission.

