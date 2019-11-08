Turkey conducting anti-terrorist operations involving over 2,500 police officers

8 November 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Antiterrorist operations are underway in Turkey with participation of 2,625 police officers, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Nov. 8.

The operations are carried out in Turkey’s Diyarbakir, Bingol and Mus provinces.

As part of the operations, 25 people have been detained who are suspected of having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party terrorist group (PKK).

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia increases cargo transportation to Turkey
Turkey 14:15
Over 100 trucks transported cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey in September
Turkey 13:42
Over 130,000 trucks transport cargoes from Turkey to Germany, Romania, Italy
Turkey 12:32
Turkish airline stops flights to Georgia
Tourism 12:27
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Syria increases
Turkey 12:22
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Georgia slightly up in 9 months 2019
Turkey 7 November 17:52
Latest
Russian Copper Company to expand investments in its assets in Kazakhstan
Business 14:45
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes aerobic gymnastics coaching courses (PHOTO)
Society 14:43
John Deere machinery to allow Turkmenistan to mechanize cotton harvesting
Business 14:31
Turkmenistan expecting high GDP growth in coming years
Business 14:31
Tajikistan ready to lay its section of railway to Turkmenistan through Afghanistan
Business 14:25
New rules on energy drinks come into force in Azerbaijan
Society 14:21
Special offer from Azercell for Samsung smartphones!
Society 14:19
Iran's industrial units to aid earthquake hit Mianeh
Iran 14:16
Russia increases cargo transportation to Turkey
Turkey 14:15