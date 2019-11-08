Turkey to continue anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria - Erdogan

8 November 2019 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue the anti-terrorist Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Nov. 8.

Erdogan said that the operation will continue until the terrorists completely leave the region.

The Turkish president noted that two big cities - Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain - have been cleared of terrorists and are fully controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces.

On Oct. 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held six-hour talks in Sochi on the situation in Syria. As a result, they reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, ensuring Turkey’s national security and expressed support for the Adana agreement.

Following the talks, a ten-point memorandum of understanding was signed. In particular, starting from 12:00 (GMT +3) on Oct. 23, units of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service entered the Syrian side of the border with Turkey (outside the Operation Peace Spring zone).

They were to facilitate the withdrawal of YPG/PYD units 30 kilometers away from the border, and the withdrawal had to be completed within 150 hours.

Time allotted for the cessation of hostilities during the Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria expired at 12:00 (GMT+3) on Oct. 23.

On Oct. 17, Ankara agreed with Washington to suspend the Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria for 120 hours, so that during this time the YPG/PYD detachments would leave northern Syria.

On Oct. 9, Erdogan announced the beginning of a new military operation in Syria, called Peace Spring.

