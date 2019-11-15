Turkey achieving goals in defense industry

15 November 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Ankara must be strong and achieve self-sufficiency in the defense industry. When Turkey asked its allies to provide the country with modern weapons, no one responded to this call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes such statements almost every week.

"I give an order to all law enforcement agencies to refuse to import the defense industry products,” President Erdogan said. “Turkey is able to provide itself with the defense industry products accordingly."

The country that was previously almost completely dependent on other countries in the defense industry provides itself with the defense industry products by almost 70 percent.

The Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries has clear ideas and plans for the development of the sector in short term.

Turkey must soon produce and improve the production of military equipment used for onshore, offshore and air operations, as well as develop and improve the production of domestic weapons.

The supply of the Turkish defense industry products to the world markets must be the next step in accordance with the strategic report of the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries.

It would be appropriate to cite a few examples regarding the export of the Turkish defense industry products.

The export of the Turkish defense industry products increased by 35.5 percent and amounted to $2.6 billion from October 2018 through October 2019 compared to the same period in 2017-2018.

The export volume of the Turkish defense industry products increased by 37.5 percent and reached $2.1 billion from January through October 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Among the importers of the Turkish defense industry products are such countries as the US, Israel and Russia.

From January through September 2019, the export of the Turkish defense industry products to the US amounted to $675.6 million (an increase of 16.69 percent), to Israel - $15.6 million (an increase of 19.2 times), to Russia - $17.7 million (an increase of 2.2 times) compared to the same period of 2018.

In fact, taking into account the growing pace of development in all these spheres, one can say that Ankara is partially achieving its goals and is also gradually looking for its place in the global arms markets despite it is not the main supplier of weapons.

Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy editor-in-chief of Trend news agency.

