Azerbaijani citizens purchase over 900 real estate properties in Turkey in 10 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through October 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 954 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 14 real estate properties more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the general directorate, in October 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 125 properties in Turkey.

In October 2019, 142,800 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 15.4 percent less compared to October 2018.

Furthermore, 4,272 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey in October 2019, which is 31.9 percent less compared to October 2018.

