Exports from Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara to Iran exceed $1B (Exclusive)

8 December 2019 08:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through October 2019, the volume of Turkish exports from Istanbul and Ankara to Iran slightly exceeded $1 billion, Trend reports referring to Turkish Trade Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the reported period, exports from Istanbul to Iran increased by 4.29 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $1 billion.

In the first 10 months of 2019, exports from Ankara to Iran decreased by 16.96 percent, compared with the same period of 2018, and amounted to just under $51 million.

According to the ministry, in October 2019, exports from these cities to Iran amounted to almost $92.9 million.

In October 2019, exports from Istanbul to Iran decreased by 25.02 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to over $87 million.

Meanwhile, in October 2019, exports from Ankara to Iran increased by 73.03 percent, compared to October 2018, and exceeded $5.8 million.

From January through October 2019, Turkey’s exports grew by 1.60 percent, compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to $137 billion.

In October 2019, Turkey’s exports fell by 0,33 percent, compared to October 2018, amounting to $15.2 billion

