Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan up in 11 months of 2019

16 December 2019 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan has increased in the first 11 months of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

The number of Turkish citizens who visited Azerbaijan via the agency to find jobs increased by 57.1 percent from January through November 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, according to the report.

Forty-four Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan through ISKUR from January through November 2019.

In the reported period, 18,053 Turkish citizens went abroad via ISKUR, which is 19 percent less compared to the same period in 2018.

In November 2019, 113,035 citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in Turkey, which is 3.7 percent more compared to November 2018. Of those employed, 31.9 percent were women, and 68.1 percent were men.

Of the jobs secured in November 2019, 98.7 percent accounted for the private sector.

In November 2019, the number of unemployed in Turkey amounted to slightly over 4 million people, of which 50.4 percent were women and 49.6 percent were men.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15
Germany transports over 1.8M tons of cargo to Turkey
Transport 18:08
Number of trees planted by Azerbaijani army to exceed 200,000
Society 18:06
About 20 companies in Turkey obtain energy project licenses
Oil&Gas 17:47
Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market
Turkey 17:47
President Ilham Aliyev receives head of Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Latest
Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be opened by mid-2021
Transport 18:57
Failure to join FATF limits Iran's trade relations with its allies - MFA
Finance 18:52
Azerbaijan’s Lachin tanker to carry cargo across Caspian Sea and beyond (PHOTO)
Transport 18:45
Iran ready to open bartering and national currency-based channels with other countries
Business 18:43
What will new aviation regulatory system offer Kazakhstan?
Transport 18:40
Intel acquires Israel-based Habana Labs for $2 billion
Israel 18:25
Uzbekistan sets limit on external borrowings
Business 18:17
Turkmenistan's MFA holds UN joint program signing ceremony
Turkmenistan 18:15
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15