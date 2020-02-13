Turkey sees decrease in incoming tourists from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Over 1.9 million tourists from Georgia visited Turkey in 2019, which is 3.58 percent less compared to 2018, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in 2019 amounted to 4.43 percent.

In December 2019, 164,000 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 17.48 percent more compared to December 2018.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in December 2019 amounted to 7.64 percent.

Over 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey in December 2019, which is 10.11 percent more compared to the same month of 2018.

Just over 45 million tourists visited Turkey in 2019, which is 14.11 percent more compared to the previous year.

According to the ministry, just over 14.9 million tourists visited Istanbul in 2019, while more than 14.6 million tourists visited Antalya.

The remaining 15.5 million tourists visited other cities of the country.

