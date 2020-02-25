Erdogan: Relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan developing in all spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are developing in all directions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said prior to his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that the two countries are connected by historical, political and economic ties.

The bilateral cooperation is developing in all spheres. Turkey also intends to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan, as there is potential for this, Erdogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is arriving in Azerbaijan for one-day visit on February 25.

Within the framework of the visit, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu