Number of Turkish job seekers in Ukraine significantly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Ukraine significantly increased from January 2020 through March 2020, Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend on April 20.

According to the agency, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Ukraine to find work through İŞKUR increased by 29.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to same period of 2019.

In particular, 61 Turkish citizens visited Ukraine via İŞKUR during the reporting period.

In 1Q2020, 4,077 Turkish citizens went abroad through İŞKUR, which is 23.9 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

In March 2020, 74,331 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey.

Some 32.1 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 67.9 percent for men.

In March 2020, 96.6 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey in the reporting month amounted to over 3.6 million people, 48.9 percent of which are women, and 51.1 percent are men.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu