Iran’s import of chemical products from Turkey down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's export of chemical products to Iran amounted to over $82 million from January through March 2020 decreasing by 37.46 percent compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s Trade Ministry told Trend.

Turkey's export of chemical products to Iran amounted to over $5 million in March 2020, showing a decrease of 85.08 percent compared to March 2019.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s export of chemicals to the world markets decreased by 5.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $4.8 billion.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s export of chemicals amounted to 11.1 percent of the country's total export.

Turkey's export of chemical products to the world markets amounted to $1.5 billion in March 2020, which is 15.4 percent less compared to March 2019.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to 11.6 percent of the country's total export.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to $20.3 billion from March 2019 through March 2020.

