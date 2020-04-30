Export of Turkish chemicals to Turkmenistan declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of chemicals from Turkey to Turkmenistan dropped by 13.28 percent from January 2020 through March 2020 and amounted to $25 million, Trend reports citing the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In March 2020, export of Turkish chemical products to Turkmenistan amounted to $7.2 million, indicating a decrease of 33.21 percent compared to March 2019.

In 1Q2020, Turkey’s export of chemicals to world markets dropped by 5.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $4.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of chemicals amounted to 11.1 percent of the country's total export.

In March 2020, Turkey exported chemicals worth $1.5 billion to world markets, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s chemicals export amounted to 11.6 percent of the country's total exports.

From March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey exported chemical products in the amount of $20.3 billion.

