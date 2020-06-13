Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Ukraine dropped by $96.2 million in April 2020 compared to same month of 2019, making up $265 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In the reporting month, Turkey’s export to Ukraine amounted to $118 million, and import from Ukraine - $146.9 million.

From January through April 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover with Ukraine increased by $77.3 million compared to the same period last year, surpassing $1.3 billion.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s export to Ukraine amounted to $597.4 million, and import from Ukraine - $797 million.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $22.5 billion in April 2020.

In April 2020, export from Turkey decreased by 41.4 percent compared to April 2019, amounting to $8.9 billion, while the import decreased by 25 percent compared to April 2019 and amounted to $13.5 billion.

Turkey’s trade amounted to $120.8 billion in the first four months of 2020. The export dropped by 13.7 percent over the year, amounting to $51.6 billion, and the import to the country increased by 1 percent over the year, amounting to $69.2 billion.

In 2019, the foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion.

